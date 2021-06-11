ICYMI: Saints Minicamp Insider Reports, Videos, and More!

ICYMI: 2021 Saints Minicamp Insider Reports
The 2021 New Orleans Saints Minicamps are in the books. The coaches, players, and team execs will focus their sites on preparations for training camp, free agents, contracts, and player rehabilitations.
Let's take a look at several New Orleans Saints reports on the 2021 Saints Minicamps.
New Orleans Saints Minicamps Schedule for 2021
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10 Mandatory Minicamp
Source: (si.com)
Demario Davis at Saints Minicamp
'This platform gives me a lot of opportunities, but you've got to protect the platform'
Source: neworleanssaints.com
Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach
'I'm home. This is where we're from'
Source: neworleanssaints.com
2021 NFL season: Why the Saints should start Jameis Winston at QB
With Bayou legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees now retired, Payton knew the media focus would be on the competition to replace the league's career leader in passing yards. He pondered each question as if considering it for the first time, but he likely had gone over each answer countless times in his head...
Source: Jim Trotter at NFL.com
NFL insider notes: Sorting out Saints QB battle | CBSSports.com
Could Saints make serious gains behind Jameis Winston? New Orleans QB will be crucial playoff factor... by: Jason La Canfora —CBS Sports
What could a Saints-Ryan Ramczyk contract extension look like?
Ryan Ramczyk is going to see a couple of commas added to his savings account. The New Orleans Saints right tackle is one of the best in the NFL today, and he's also entering the final year of his rookie contract. Both he and the Saints are incentivized to get a new deal done to keep the 27-year old in black and gold for years to come...
Source: saintswire.usatoday.com
Film Study: Saints using Marcus Williams as luxury item as they try to figure out cornerback No. 2
Williams will be able to help whoever lines up opposite Marshon Lattimore, but Lattimore needs to be consistent...
Source: Canal Street Chronicles
Jameis Winston 'even hungrier' as he embraces second chance with Saints
The 2015 top pick hasn't shied away from criticism and has worked hard to change the narrative as he tries to win the Saints' starting job...
Source: Mike Triplett, ESPN
New Orleans Saints’ playbook to differ for Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill | NBC Sports
After Sean Payton announced that the Saints’ playbook could vary based on whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill starts, Mike Florio and Chris Simms...
Source: NBC Sports
Saints depth chart 2021: New Orleans' projected Week 1 starters heading into training camp
New Orleans Saints are coming off of a bittersweet season, as they won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row and went a perfect 6-0 against divisional opponents -- including sweeping Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season. The Saints also found themselves in a cap predicament at the very worst time, but were able to find a way to get below the set number. Still, it cost them parting ways with several starters via release or by allowing them to walk in free agency. This Saints roster will look different in 2021 -- especially with a new quarterback under center.
Marshon Lattimore's contract status murky as unofficial Saints minicamp begins
Lattimore said he didn't think the arrest has affected contract talks, and that he thinks he's established himself as the league's best CBs... Source: theathletic.com
Odds to be Saints' Week 1 starter: Can Winston beat out Hill at QB?
For the first time in 15 years, the Saints' Week 1 starting quarterback will be someone other than Drew Brees, who retired this offseason after a Hall of Fame run with New Orleans and the Chargers. And the options to be his successor aren't exactly...
Source: C Jackson Cowart —The Score
Marshon Lattimore talks progression, CJ Gardner-Johnson | Saints Minicamp 2021
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore media availability from day 1 at 2021 Saints Minicamp.
Source: neworleanssaints.com
Sean Payton on how Michael Thomas looks after last season's ankle injury: 'So far,so good'
Source: nola.com
What Demario, Payton, Marshon and other say at Minicamp
Learn what HC Sean Payton, Demario, Marshon, and other players' notes and quotes from Saints minicamp on June 10.
Source: si.com
Saints Rumors: Russell Wilson confirms he was interested in New Orleans
Earlier this offseason, Russell Wilson was the center of trade talks and New Orleans Saints fans were loving it because the Saints were on Wilson's list of...
Source: Who Dat Dish
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: 'I feel like I'm the best in the league'
Lattimore wouldn't discuss his recent arrest, but as he seeks a contract extension he did attempt to set his market by making a bold statement...
Source: Mike Triplett, ESPN
Second-year Saints draft picks Cesar Ruiz, Zack Baun talk position changes
The New Orleans Saints said that they took a quality over quantity approach in the 2020 NFL draft, but it took a while for that philosophy to bare fruit. Their top pick, Cesar Ruiz, didn’t wi…
Source: Saints Wire
