Jameis Winston, like Drew Brees, has the Optimistic 'Pastor Talk' to be the Saints' Leader

Like Drew Brees, Jameis Winston's faith, passion, hope, and optimism are great character traits to lead the Saints.

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) before their game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The ability to "lead the flock" is a vital characteristic of a pastor and leader.

One reporter inquisitively asked Jameis why he talked like a pastor. It was a curious question, but Jameis' answer was easy for him to explain.

You have to know Jameis' background to understand.

When you grow up poor in the Deep South, you often rely on the church, bible teachings, and faith to carry you through each day. Usually, it's the sermons and hymns that would help you understand your current trials and tribulations of life as you wish and dream of better times.

It's the job of the pastors and evangelists to know how to lead, move, and motivate the congregation. They provide guidance and inspiration when current circumstances offered little hope.

Jul 30, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) Throws during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday when the reporter asked Winston, "You kind of almost talk like a pastor, is that something you developed, or is that just who you are?" I seriously thought about his question and realized Winston's optimism was similar to what we heard from Drew Brees over the past 15 seasons.

The only differences could be his delivery and style — but the message is the same to the team. Let's prepare together, be positive about our future, and let's win!

I recalled a conversation former Saints wide receiver Austin Carr had with Jameis about his faith.

"There are going to be moments in life where things don't go our way, but we have to trust, and have faith, that there are better days." Jameis Winston

Winston also reflected on the strong influence his grandmother had on him as a young boy from Bessemer, Alabama. The Winston siblings shared time with her at prayer meetings, mid-week bible studies, and Sunday services. At that time, a younger Jameis heard their messages and picked up the nuances of their preaching styles.

We cannot forget that Drew Brees had the evangelical flare in his talks, messages, and motivational chants, — so does Jameis Winston.

In addition, if you ever listened to Cam Jordan and Demario Davis, they have the gift as well.

Aug. 6, 2021; Saints QB Jameis Winston meeting with media; Credit: New Orleans Saints

Jameis responded to the reporter, "You can ask anybody, and that is just me, that is just me this. Like I have always been optimistic, but sometimes I have been too optimistic, right. I think I kind of had to fine-tune just understanding reality, a little bit."

"You have your ups and downs, but man, like, my gratitude was built from my father, from my mother. I had some very humble beginnings, and you talk about a pastor, like, I know my lord and savior got me."

"Got me" is a cultural way of saying he's protected, sheltered, and delivered from harm.

Winston like Brees, and Hill, have strong spiritual roots and respect for family and people. As a leader, you must believe and share your faith with those willing to listen and follow.

Jameis will need to lean on his faith this season. If he earns the starting quarterback position with New Orleans, the battles and tumultuous times will require the franchise's new face to be ready and help Sean Payton guide the team through a rigorous 17-game regular season.

"It does not matter how to speak. As long as I'm out there, doing my job. As long as I'm out here being the best man I could be to ya'll, to my teammates. I'm getting the job done. So regardless of how I speak, in regards [to] how I carry myself, I'm trying to be the best man I possibly can be," noted Winston.

Hopefully, the New Orleans Saints congregation and faithful followers will feel Winston's spirit and be moved - especially with many wins, division titles, playoff appearances, and championships.

Today, it's only training camp dialogue. Neither Winston and Hill have won the right to call themselves the starter. Will Jameis' teammates help him lead the Saints to the elusive promised land - Super Bowl LVI - if he wins the job?

We shall see.

