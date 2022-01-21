Analysis: How Did Seahawks Receivers Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 75 receptions, 967 yards, 12 touchdowns

Overall Season Grade: B- (82.0)

What Went Right: For the third consecutive season, Metcalf increased his touchdown total, hauling in a team-high 12 scoring grabs and finishing fourth in the entire NFL in that category. He secured several team milestones along the way, passing Joey Galloway for the most receptions and receiving yardage by a receiver in his first three seasons in franchise history. He also moved into second place behind Daryl Turner for most receiving touchdowns by a Seahawks receiver in his first three seasons. He reeled in the longest touchdown grab of his career in a Week 7 loss to the Saints, going 84 yards on a fade from backup Geno Smith. Per Pro Football Focus, he displayed marked improvement eliminating concentration drops, finishing with four drops on 124 targets after posting 10 drops and eight drops in his first two seasons respectively.

What Went Wrong: For whatever reason, even before Wilson injured his middle finger, Metcalf never seemed to quite be on the same page with his quarterback. Their outstanding chemistry from the previous two seasons wasn't evident on the field until late in the season, as illustrated by a six percent plunge in catch rate compared to 2020. The two were especially off on deep balls, as Wilson misfired on several downfield throws that could have resulted in big plays, creating mounting frustrations for the receiver. He also dealt with a foot injury throughout the year that kept him from practicing regularly, which may have impacted timing with the quarterback. After breaking Largent's single-season mark for receiving yards in his second season, he failed to hit the 1,000-yard mark despite playing in all 17 games and finished with a career-low 12.9 yards per reception.

Closing Thoughts: Most receivers would have been thrilled to post the numbers Metcalf did in 2021. But given his immense physical gifts and the record-breaking statistics he posted one year earlier, the star wideout ultimately turned in a disappointing year by his standards. With that said, both he and Wilson were not fully healthy for large chunks of the season and presuming both will be 100 percent when camp opens in July, they will have a great chance to get back to toasting opposing secondaries in 2022.