Analysis: How Did Seahawks Linebackers Perform in 2021?

2021 Stats: 170 tackles, one interception, three tackles for loss

Overall Season Grade: B (84.5)

What Went Right: In his 10th season in the NFL, Wagner continued to rack up tackles in bunches, further padding a franchise record that may not be touchable once he hangs up his cleats. He produced 10 or more tackles in 10 games for the Seahawks, including tying his own single-game team record with 20 stops against the Titans in Week 2. He surpassed 100 tackles for the 10th consecutive season, becoming just the sixth player in NFL history to reach the century mark in that category 10 or more seasons. While Seattle didn't blitz Wagner as much as it did in 2020, he remained effective with his opportunities, recording 10 pressures and a sack on 50 pass rushing attempts per Pro Football Focus. He added an interception and two pass breakups while allowing only one touchdown in coverage, helping him earn his eighth Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro distinction.

What Went Wrong: Although Wagner deserves praise for his consistent tackle production, the veteran linebacker didn't make as many game-changing plays as he has in the past. He finished with just three tackles for loss, the second-lowest total of his career, while being limited to a career-low three quarterback hits. According to PFF, he left more tackles on the field than fans are accustomed to seeing, finishing with 14 missed tackles, the second-highest total of his career. In coverage, Wagner showed signs of decline from an athleticism standpoint defending underneath passes and screens and opposing quarterbacks exploited him at times with deep digs and crossing routes. He allowed 73 receptions on 87 targets for 679 yards and 437 yards after the catch while rarely getting his hands on the football.

Closing Thoughts: Statistically, Wagner had an impressive yet uneven 2021 season by his standards. Playing on a defense that played nearly 200 more snaps than any other team in the NFL inflated his tackle numbers to an extent and while he wasn't bad in coverage, he didn't have one of his better campaigns in that aspect either and diminishing athleticism will make it tougher for him to excel against the pass in coming years. With a cap hit exceeding $20 million in 2022, the Seahawks have a decision to make on the future Hall of Famer's future and while coach Pete Carroll indicated he wants him back, it's not a guarantee he will return for an 11th season.