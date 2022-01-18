Seahawks 2021 Awards: Rookie of the Year
Following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, the Seahawks have officially transitioned into offseason mode after a disappointing 7-10 campaign.
While the franchise didn't live up to lofty expectations coming off of an NFC West title and a 12-win season in 2020, several players still starred in all three phases for Seattle. Over the next two weeks, the Seahawk Maven writing staff will be naming their selections for end of season awards, including most valuable player, most improved, assistant coach of the year, and many more.
Continuing to hand out postseason hardware, who deserves the honor as Seattle's Rookie of the Year in 2021? Our panel makes their picks, with a bit of a twist with one writer choosing two selections:
Jake Curhan
Corbin Smith: While two of their three draft picks missed at least eight games apiece due to injury, Curhan proved to be a revelation for the Seahawks after a heart condition caused him to go undrafted in April. From the outset in training camp, it became clear this wasn't a typical undrafted rookie, as he held up well against Seattle's veteran rushers on the practice field and stood out in all three preseason games playing both tackle and guard. When called upon, he stepped in to provide valuable reps at right tackle and right guard in a reserve role in Week 3 and Week 13, eventually earning his first NFL start against the Texans in Week 14. Growing pains were evident in pass protection with him allowing four sacks and 30 pressures on 219 pass blocking reps according to Pro Football Focus. But the 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman excelled as a run blocker, playing a pivotal role in Rashaad Penny's breakout with over 130 yards rushing in four of the final five games. He also only allowed a single sack in his last five starts, making notable progress as he gained experience, which should bode well for his future as a potential long-term starter in Seattle.
Nick Lee: This is a pretty low bar, if I am being honest. Dee Eskridge was virtually nonexistent as Seattle's top pick and Stone Forsythe was a rotational lineman who has a lot to learn and barely saw the field this year. Cornerback Tre Brown could have been the pick, but his season was unfortunately cut short with injury after appearing in only five games. Curhan stepped into the right tackle spot when Brandon Shell went down and he never looked back. He was the most valuable rookie in a small class and he wasn't even drafted, but that's good news for the future of the offensive line.
Colby Patnode: There really weren't that many options as Seattle's draft class included just three players and two of those picks spent a large chunk of this season out injured. Oddly enough, Curhan wasn't one of those three selected, but he anchored the right tackle position in the second half with five straight starts to close out the season and was instrumental in springing a dormant Seahawks running game to life. While the team will likely bring in competition to push him, he looks to be the heavy favorite to start in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
Rishi Rastogi: Despite having just three picks, the rookie class of 2021 was fairly talented for the Seahawks. However, due to prolonged injuries, none of the three draft selections were able to contribute much for the team. On the flip side, Curhan filled in at right tackle exceptionally well after starter Brandon Shell injured his ankle and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his first NFL start, Rashaad Penny went off for 137 rushing yards, busting several big runs behind the rookie's blocking. The only undrafted free agent to land on Seattle’s Week 1 roster, Curhan had his rookie bumps, particularly in pass protection. But he flashed enough in five starts to close out to season to suggest he may be a long-term answer for Seattle's offensive line.
Tre Brown
Ty Dane Gonzalez: Brown didn't make his NFL debut until Week 6 after starting the year on injured reserve with a knee sprain. Six weeks later, his rookie campaign was put to an abrupt end when he suffered a patellar tendon injury against the Cardinals. But between those two dates, the 2021 fourth-round draft pick looked like a major hit for general manager John Schneider and crew. He played 90 snaps in his first two games, limiting Steelers and Saints receivers to a combined five receptions on nine targets for 37 yards, but did not make his first official start until the Seahawks hosted the Jaguars in Week 8. From there, he was targeted just eight times over his final three games of the year, surrendering a trio of catches for a meager 38 yards—31 of those coming on the play in which he was injured. This includes a matchup with the NFC's eventual No. 1 seed, the Packers, and MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers, who only looked the rookie's way twice and was denied both times. Despite measuring in at 5-foot-10, Brown looked the part of a prototypical Seattle corner with his aggressiveness in coverage and willingness to come up and make tackles. He made a significant impact on the team, even in limited action, which makes his unfortunate injury all the more devastating.
Jon Rhattigan
Corbin Smith: Okay, so some may call this cheating, but Curhan isn't the only undrafted rookie who deserves love for how well he played in limited opportunities. In the spirit of celebrating the undrafted, I'm tabbing Rhattigan as Seattle's Co-Rookie of the Year recipient. A late bloomer at Army, Rhattigan missed most of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he performed well upon his return in the preseason finale. Though he received a pink slip during final roster cuts, the Seahawks liked what they saw and after a brief stint on the practice squad, he was signed to the 53-man roster and emerged as a core special teams standout. In a Week 4 win over the 49ers in Santa Clara, the 236-pound linebacker made a crucial fumble recovery on a kickoff, setting up a quick touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to Freddie Swain. Logging 245 special teams snaps prior to suffering a season-ending torn ACL in a Week 15 loss to the Rams, he was tied with Cody Barton for second on the team with 10 special teams tackles. Assuming he makes a full recovery, he should be in line to resume his duties as a key kick and punt coverage specialist in 2022.