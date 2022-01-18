Seahawks 2021 Awards: Rookie of the Year

Corbin Smith: While two of their three draft picks missed at least eight games apiece due to injury, Curhan proved to be a revelation for the Seahawks after a heart condition caused him to go undrafted in April. From the outset in training camp, it became clear this wasn't a typical undrafted rookie, as he held up well against Seattle's veteran rushers on the practice field and stood out in all three preseason games playing both tackle and guard. When called upon, he stepped in to provide valuable reps at right tackle and right guard in a reserve role in Week 3 and Week 13, eventually earning his first NFL start against the Texans in Week 14. Growing pains were evident in pass protection with him allowing four sacks and 30 pressures on 219 pass blocking reps according to Pro Football Focus. But the 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman excelled as a run blocker, playing a pivotal role in Rashaad Penny's breakout with over 130 yards rushing in four of the final five games. He also only allowed a single sack in his last five starts, making notable progress as he gained experience, which should bode well for his future as a potential long-term starter in Seattle.

Nick Lee: This is a pretty low bar, if I am being honest. Dee Eskridge was virtually nonexistent as Seattle's top pick and Stone Forsythe was a rotational lineman who has a lot to learn and barely saw the field this year. Cornerback Tre Brown could have been the pick, but his season was unfortunately cut short with injury after appearing in only five games. Curhan stepped into the right tackle spot when Brandon Shell went down and he never looked back. He was the most valuable rookie in a small class and he wasn't even drafted, but that's good news for the future of the offensive line.

Colby Patnode: There really weren't that many options as Seattle's draft class included just three players and two of those picks spent a large chunk of this season out injured. Oddly enough, Curhan wasn't one of those three selected, but he anchored the right tackle position in the second half with five straight starts to close out the season and was instrumental in springing a dormant Seahawks running game to life. While the team will likely bring in competition to push him, he looks to be the heavy favorite to start in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Rishi Rastogi: Despite having just three picks, the rookie class of 2021 was fairly talented for the Seahawks. However, due to prolonged injuries, none of the three draft selections were able to contribute much for the team. On the flip side, Curhan filled in at right tackle exceptionally well after starter Brandon Shell injured his ankle and went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In his first NFL start, Rashaad Penny went off for 137 rushing yards, busting several big runs behind the rookie's blocking. The only undrafted free agent to land on Seattle’s Week 1 roster, Curhan had his rookie bumps, particularly in pass protection. But he flashed enough in five starts to close out to season to suggest he may be a long-term answer for Seattle's offensive line.