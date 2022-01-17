Seahawks 2021 Awards: Special Teams Player of the Year

Colby Patnode: Remember the epic double punt against the Rams that everyone wondered whether or not it was legal at the time? Need I say more? Dickson was integral to Seattle's ability to keep points off the board defensively, pinning opponents inside their own 20-yard line 42 times, best in the NFL. When it comes to the task of flipping the field, nobody does a better job for his team. Dickson should be an All-Pro every year he's healthy, but for whatever reason, that hasn't been the case now for three straight years. That's as inexplicable as what everyone witnessed on that legendary double punt.

Nick Lee: Dickson was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro snub, plain and simple. The punting wizard led the NFL in punts that were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. Per TruMedia, he had the second-highest percentage of punts (50.6%) downed inside the 20 as well. And who could forget the world famous double punt against the Rams? He displayed incredible awareness not just picking the ball up after his initial punt was blocked, but bolting outside and then booting the ball again and watching it bounce favorably for the Seahawks. That has to be a candidate for play of the season.

Rishi Rastogi: Continuing to put his Rugby background to good use, Dickson punted an absurd 83 times in the 2021 regular season, and it’s fair to say the team wouldn’t have been as successful without him. Dickson was a key component in allowing the Seahawks to win numerous games in which they were dominated in time of possession and the offense stalled out on frequent drives. His ability to flip the field constantly and pin opponents deep inside their own territory stands head and shoulders above the rest of the field as statistics bear out.