Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Deontez Alexander

Earning a rare second chance in the NFL as a former undrafted free agent out of a Division III school, Alexander will hope to show off his elite speed and stand out amongst a crowded receiver group at Seattle's training camp.

With the calendar flipping to June and offseason programs wrapping up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than two months time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Deontez Alexander, Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 202 pounds

2021 Stats: N/A

Starring for Franklin College, a Division III school in Indiana, Alexander put up monster numbers in only two seasons, catching 114 passes for 2,133 yards, and 33 touchdowns during that span. He then put on a show at his pro day workout, running a sub-4.40 40-yard dash, before being signed by the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent two seasons bouncing on and off the practice squad in Detroit, but never dressed for a regular season game. After being cut in 2019, Alexander signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL but never played in a game. He also briefly played in the now-defunct Spring League with the Alphas.

Best Case Scenario: Showcasing his blazing speed with decent size on the outside, Alexander shines as an unexpected second half star during preseason games, putting his name on the map for other receiver-needy teams looking to add depth to their respective practice squads.

Worst Case Scenario: After managing to earn a second chance in the league, Alexander can't make up ground on the depth chart in the early stages of training camp and with needs at another position, he receives a pink slip before the second preseason game.

What to Expect in 2022: Alexander deserves props for continuing to chase his dream of making it in the NFL and finding his way back into a training camp following two years out of the league. Unfortunately, he landed with a Seahawks squad boasting great talent and depth at the receiver position and barring a litany of injuries, even given his athletic traits, there's little chance he will be on the roster or practice squad in September. With his path to the NFL hitting another roadblock, he will hope to get a chance to play in the newly-reformed XFL next spring.

