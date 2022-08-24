Skip to main content

Seahawks at Cowboys: Can Coach Pete Carroll Fix Seattle Glaring Problem?

Poor tackling by the Seahawks has contributed to both losses this preseason, but head coach Pete Carroll believes it will be corrected soon.
One glaring issue following the Seattle Seahawks 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game of the preseason was the prevalence of missed tackles. Unfortunately, that problem cropped up again in Seattle’s second preseason game against the Chicago Bears and contributed to a 27-11 defeat.

Asked about the poor tackling for the second straight game, coach Pete Carroll’s answer was more about the individual players as opposed to the coaching or technique. 

“I’m going to check on the tacklers. The guys that are missing them. I think that’s the most important thing to me right now. I want to see who’s missing tackles and fix that problem,” said Carroll.

So, who were the biggest offenders in the game against the Chicago Bears?

Going off that list, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe’s release is perhaps less surprising. Carroll hinted after the game that roster moves could be made. “We’ve got to clean some stuff up with some guys and, you know, if they don’t get it right then they won’t be able to be here. We’ll get guys that can.”

Joel Dublanko is the other player from that tweet who will likely be looking for a new team following final roster cuts, but the missed tackles by Marquise Blair are concerning. Too many times he goes for the big hit instead of wrapping up. While that can cause turnovers, it clearly contributes to the Seahawks tackling woes.

Despite this preseason’s trend of poor tackling, Carroll doesn’t believe it will be a long-term problem for the Seahawks. “I don’t think it’s like an epidemic kind of thing. It looked like that last week a little bit.”

The next – and final – chance for the Seahawks players to right the ship when it comes to tackling will come in the final preseason game in Dallas on Friday against the Cowboys.

