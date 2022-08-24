Seahawks vs. 49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo To Get Cut - And Sign with Seattle?

What is Jimmy Garoppolo's future, according to his present employer?

The way the rumor goes, the San Francisco 49ers think their playoff-winning QB will land with the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, reporter Matt Maiocco put down the groundwork for the situation that would have Jimmy G jump from one NFC West rival to another.

"I know around the 49ers, that they think he's going to be ending up in Seattle," Maiocco said.

The latest, as the Niners move on to 2021 rookie Trey Lance as their starter: CEO Jed York recently said that the franchise is "happy to keep" the veteran quarterback Garoppolo on the roster through the fall. And maybe that is true, though conventional wisdom says the $24.2 million base salary Garoppolo is owed for 2022 make that a fiscal challenge.

Meanwhile, nobody is trying very hard to trade for the 30-year-old QB, with teams preferring to sit back and wait until San Francisco is "forced'' (in theory) to waive him.

At which time (again, in theory), the Seahawks - presently on track to start one of coach Pete Carroll's "two No. 1's'' in either Geno Smith or Drew Lock under center - would snap him up without giving up assets.

"I would suspect that he's released on Aug. 30," Maiocco said of Garoppolo.

The rumors connecting the Seahawks to Garoppolo are not new. At the same time, there are challenges in thinking through it. How much does Seattle want to pay him his contract? Do the Seahawks view themselves as being a non-contender in a rebuild? Or do they see themselves as making a playoff run with Garoppolo? And how long would it take the veteran to get acclimated to his new surroundings?

It so happens that the Seahawks play at the 49ers in Week 2 on Sept. 18. ... at which time we'll obviously know more about which uniform he's wearing.

