Seahawks QB Geno Smith Praises WR Tyler Lockett: 'Great For A Real Estate Agent'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had plenty of praise for his receiver Tyler Lockett, who he considers one of the best in the NFL at his position.

While there are several reasons the Seattle Seahawks are a playoff team, one of, if not the biggest, is the resurgence of quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith has played at an MVP caliber level for Seattle this season, and is a catalyst for their playoff berth. Of course, having one of the best receiver duos in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett definitely helps.

Metcalf gets no shortage of praise, but at times Lockett seems to fly under the radar. Not to Smith, though, who had plenty of praise for his star receiver.

"I talk about him all the time, just for a real estate agent, I think he’s doing a great job at playing wide receiver," Smith said. "You talk about toughness, this season he’s shown that."

"Not the biggest guy, not going to intimidate anybody physically, but if you line up against him, you’ll know exactly who he is and what he can do. I’ve seen him time and time again give guys pure hell out there, just the best of the best."

This season Lockett was one of Smith's favorite targets, with the receiver recording 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns on 84 receptions. To Smith, there is no doubt that he is one of the best at his position.

"That’s what he is, one of the - in my opinion, one of the best receivers in the game," Smith said. "For him to be such a selfless individual, never really making it about himself, I think sometimes that hurts him because he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves, but he is one of the best."

As the Seahawks prepare for their Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, they know the task at hand is not easy. However, with Smith at quarterback and Lockett out wide, this Seahawks offense can hang with anyone.

