Seahawks vs. Rams Preview: Playoffs Repercussions in Season Finale

With the NFL playoffs still within reach in their regular season finale, the Seattle Seahawks host NFC West Division rival Los Angeles Rams from Lumen Field. Seattle is hunting the final NFC Wild Card spot and needs a win over the Rams, plus for the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers, to reach the postseason.

A win would finish the Seahawks over .500 in a surprise season with much thanks to an impressive season from quarterback Geno Smith. Smith is fresh off a solid outing in Seattle's 23-6 win vs. the New York Jets, completing 18 of 29 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 103.1 rating.

Despite the Rams officially being eliminated from postseason contention, running back Cam Akers has been a bright spot, rushing for more than 100 yards in the last two games. In a 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Akers carried the ball 19 times for 123 yards.

Ranking 29th in the league, Seattle's defense hopes to find an answer after allowing opponents 25.3 points per game.

Then after the game, attention will turn to Lambeau Field where the 12s will become temporary Lions fans.

FUN FACT: Seattle has made the postseason in nine of Pete Carroll’s 12 years as head coach.

IMPORTANT INJURY NOTE: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a torn ACL on Sunday. The third-year defender will need to undergo reconstructive knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (8-8) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-11)

ODDS: Seattle is a 6.5-point favorite vs. the Rams.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 8, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Coach Pete Carroll on Darrell Taylor's recent success:

"He's zeroed in," Carroll said. "It’s clear that he has changed, and he’s hotter with his pass rush right now. So, we have to keep him in that mode and still use him to game him up and all that kind of stuff to keep him guessing. You better get ready, he's flying. He’s flying at you.”

