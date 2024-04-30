All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks CB Nehemiah Pritchett Talks Playstyle 'I'm Super Aggressive!'

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett hopes his hard hitting will translate to the NFL.

At the top of the fifth round in this past weekend's NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks started things off by taking a cornerback in the fifth round in Auburn's Nehemiah Pritchett. The Seahawks have a strong history of drafting good cornerbacks in the fifth round, namely Richard Sherman, who Pritchett claims to have strong memories of.

"I remember (Richard) playing in the Super Bowl a couple years ago," Pritchett said. "I know he’s a really smart corner and from Stanford. I remember him playing in the Super Bowls and getting a lot of
interceptions. There’s a bunch of great moments I remember about him.”

Now, Pritchett hopes to follow in his footsteps in becoming the next great Seahawks cornerback, and he'll do so with another fellow fifth-rounder in Riq Woolen.

Something that stands out about both Sherman and Woolen's game is their physicality, a necessity in the NFL. But that's also something Pritchett had while he was at Auburn.

“I think I’m really intense when it comes to hitting," Pritchett said. "I’m not going to shy away from contact. You can turn on the film and you can see I’m super aggressive. Most of the time, I just try to come up with a body part at corner.”

In the first clip above, Pritchett levels Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, stopping him from possibly running all the way into the end zone. If that play is any indication for what Pritchett can bring in the NFL, he'll fit right into the Seahawks secondary.

