Seattle Seahawks Select Michigan TE AJ Barner With 121st Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are adding to the offense with their second fourth-round pick, selecting Michigan tight end AJ Barner.
The move comes after the team selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II on Thursday, UConn guard Christian Haynes last night and UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight with the No. 118 overall pick.
The Seahawks were originally supposed to pick at No. 102, but they struck a deal with the Denver Broncos to move back to No. 121. They were also able to grab the Nos. 136 and 207 picks.
Barner, an Ohio native, spent his first three collegiate seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to the Michigan Wolverines, where he was part of the undefeated National Championship team. Barner isn't much of a receiver, only catching 64 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns during his four years in the Big Ten. He stands 6-6 and weighs 245 pounds, making him an ideal size for the next level.
He'll be expected to be a blocking tight end for the offense, joining Noah Fant, Tyler Mabry, Brady Russell and Pharaoh Brown in the position group. Tight end was a big need for the Seahawks coming into the draft, so to fulfill that need early in Day 3 gives the team flexibility to target other positions later on in the day.
The Seahawks aren't done today with a handful of picks throughout the late morning and afternoon. Their next pick comes at the top of Round 5 with the No. 136 overall selection.