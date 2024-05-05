Seattle Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Sells Bellevue Mansion For Major Profit
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has had his fair share of struggles on the field lately, but off the field, things appear to be going swimmingly.
According to the New York Post, Wilson and his wife Ciara are set to sell their mansion in Bellevue, Washington for $21.25 million. The couple previously sold a lot next to the mansion for $9.75 million in 2022, so in total, Wilson and Ciara will have made $31 million for their sale of the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate, which is expected to close in May.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, bought the mansion for just $6.7 million in 2015, the same year they began dating. They then paid another $6.7 million for the next-door lot, complete with a carport, in 2019.
The couple initially listed the mansion for $36 million in the spring of 2022, around when the Seahawks dealt Wilson to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade. They then cut the price down to $28 million at one point, then most recently to $24.9 million before the sale.
Wilson and Ciara are also in the process of selling their mansion in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado after he was cut by the Broncos earlier this offseason. The pair bought the mansion for $25 million in April of 2022, setting a record for the most expensive home sale in the Denver area.
After flaming out in Denver over the past two seasons, Wilson signed a one-year deal worth $1.2 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March.