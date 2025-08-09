Jake Bobo gushes over new Seattle Seahawks offense after preseason debut
The Seattle Seahawks are disappointed after a tie against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the first half brought a lot of promise to the team.
Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo, who had two catches for 15 yards in the contest, spoke about how excited he was about the offense's potential in the upcoming season.
“Shove the rock and then a couple play-actions mixed in there? Dude, that’s a receiver’s dream,” Bobo said via The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “Going in and digging out safeties and then having them bite on the run and just running by them, it’s a lot of fun. Honestly, we’re just dipping our toe in the water — we gota lot more where that came from.”
The offense is under new direction with Klint Kubiak calling plays instead of Ryan Grubb, who was let go after a year due to structural disagreements.
The team also has a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, who provides a slightly different skillset than his predecessor Geno Smith.
With all of the new pieces on offense this season, the Seahawks have the potential to improve tremendously from a year ago.
Seattle won 10 games last season, which is impressive, but the offense certainly had room for improvement. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was also traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening up opportunities for players like Bobo.
Bobo and the Seahawks will look to get even better in their next preseason game on Friday when the Kansas City Chiefs come into town. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Lumen Field.
