Insider says Seahawks vet WR 'hasn't made any' plays at camp with rookie surging
The Seattle Seahawks made a big splash at wide receiver this offseason by signing Cooper Kupp, a former Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MPV with the Los Angeles Rams. Before that, however, they signed another wideout in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, is a classic burner, averaging 17.4 yards per reception throughout his career. He played well in his brief time with the injury-ravaged New Orleans Saints last year, and with him reuniting with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Seattle, the expectation was that he'd be the Seahawks' deep threat this season.
Emphasis on "was," however. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Valdes-Scantling has been very quiet throughout training camp while Tory Horton, a fifth-round rookie out of Colorado State with a similar skill set, has been putting on a show.
Tory Horton one-upping MVS at Seahawks training camp
"Valdes-Scantling will need to start showing that he can still stretch the defense if he wants to hold off Tory Horton in Seattle's receiver corps -- and perhaps to secure a spot on the roster," Henderson wrote. "Because for the first two weeks of camp, the rookie fifth-round pick has been consistently making plays while the veteran hasn't made many."
To further show just how much of a hole the veteran finds himself in, it was Horton, not Valdes-Scantling, running with the first-team offense on Tuesday.
Valdes-Scantling did have a nice play that day, though, as Drew Lock hit him for a deep toucdown over the middle.
"He knows he's in a battle," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "I think he respects Tory and what he's doing, and he's got a great attitude. He's had a tremendous attitude. He's a competitor at heart. He's had a great career, but there's also a lot of great competition, too. That's what you want from vets that you bring in. 'Hey, come in and bring it. If it doesn't go your way initially, the way you want it, that's OK. We're still halfway through, let's rock and roll. Go start stacking some more plays.' It's a fun competition to watch."
Valdes Scantling has bounced around the league lately, as he was with the Buffalo Bills last season before being released and signing with the Saints. Unless something changes soon, he could find himself bouncing around once again.
