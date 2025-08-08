All Seahawks

Seahawks troll Raiders' Ashton Jeanty after big first half by ex Boise State teammate

While the Seattle Seahawks' defense held Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty to minus-1 yard rushing, their social media team posted an epic troll of the No. 6 overall draft pick.

Richie Whitt

Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) breaks a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Boise State running back did not disappoint. Shocking, however, that the star of Thursday night's preseason opener at Lumen Field was not Ashtony Jeanty ... but rather George Holani.

While the Seattle Seahawks' defense bottled up the Las Vegas Raiders' heralded rookie to the tune of minus-1 yard on three carries, it was his former Broncos' college running mate Holani who stole the show. The former undrafted free agent accounted for 81 total yards, two plays over 20 yards and scored on a 24-yard run as the Seahawks jumped to a 16-3 halftime lead.

Jeanty, drafted No. 6 overall by Las Vegas last April, finished as Boise State's all-time leading rusher with 4,769 yards. Holani is fifth on the list with 3,569 yards. He scored 26 rushing touchdowns during his career in Idaho; Jeanty had 29 in 2024 alone.

The surprising performances was not lost on the Seahawks' salty social media department, which took a jab at Jeanty while praising Holani. Read the team's post on X/Twitter: Some people are saying George Holani is the best running back out of Boise State.

Holani, who is behind Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Damien Martinez on Seattle depth chart, carried only three times last year as a rookie but did a score a touchdown.

Seahawks' rookie Jalen Milroe is starting the second half at quarterback.

George Holani
Aug 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) scores a touchdown while defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

