What Raiders QB Geno Smith said about his reception from Seahawks fans
You couldn't write a better opening for the preseason in terms of narrative value than the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Seattle Seahawks. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are now leading the Raiders and not the Seahawks, so it was a return home for both of them.
Smith turned his career around with the Seahawks, going from a huge draft bust to a legitimate star in the NFL, but they traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick (Jalen Milroe). That made last night his return home, and he opened up about the fan reception after.
Geno Smith felt the love from Seahawks fans
Geno Smith returned to the Seahawks last night, and it was a positive reception. The game ended in a 23-23 tie, and Smith only attempted three passes all night. Still, the return was a good one for Smith and the Seahawks fans.
Per Bob Condotta, Smith said, "It means everything to me. We all know about the 12s and how special they are. They're a big part of why the Seahawks are a really good team. For me just to be embraced by the fans, to see some of the children from the Children's Hospital that I went and visited, their parents, just to sign some autographs, shake some hands."
Smith added that it's always "nice" to be back in a place he's "loved." He added, "I thought it was really good for me and a great experience." The Raiders do not play the Seahawks in a regular season game this year, so that's it as far as return/revenge games go.
Starters typically don't play much in the preseason, so Smith's lack of production is not noteworthy, especially against a tough defense like Seattle has.
