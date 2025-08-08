How Pete Carroll pranked Seahawks kicker Jason Myers in return to Lumen Field
While there will be a real game going on the field, the real attention for tonight's preseason matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders will be focused on the sidelines. That's where you'll see former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll making his debut with his new team against his old one.
It promises to be an emotional return to Lumen Field for Carroll, who has been busy making the rounds and hugging his old players during pregame warmups. Carroll also found time to go through his usual pre-game routine of throwing the rock around on the sidelines.
Carroll's defensive scheming may have gone stale, but his energy and enthusiasm will be sorely missed. Pete appears to be in rare form one hour removed from kickoff, making time to pull a prank on Seahawks kicker Jason Myers.
Pete Carroll pranks Jason Myers
Carroll is amped enough about this particular championship opportunity that he intends to play Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders' starters tonight.
Meanwhile, on the other side Myers may be one of only a few Seahawks starters who see any action. Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters earlier this week that Sam Darnold and the rest of his first-string units will not be playing against Vegas.
That doesn't mean there won't be intrigue. For Seattle, there are a handful of highly-anticipated rookies making their NFL debuts. At the top of the list is quarterback Jalen Milroe, as well as tight end Elijah Arroyo, left guard Grey Zabel, wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. and all-purpose defensive back Nick Emmanwori.
