Seattle Seahawks Veteran Expects Byron Murphy II to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year
Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II appears to be as good as advertised.
With 13 training camp practices in the books, the team’s veterans on the defensive line have lined up alongside Murphy for nearly two and a half weeks, and they’re not quiet about praising the 2024 No. 16 overall pick. The latest player to hop on the Murphy train is 12th-year defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins.
“I think he’ll be Rookie of the Year to tell you the truth,” Hankins told reporters post-practice on Wednesday. “[Murphy is] very explosive. He kind of reminds me of a young [Ndamukong] Suh. He might not have the height, but he has everything that Suh can do. For a young guy to come in this soon, this early, just the way his knowledge of the game, the IQ, the way you read blocks, fill blocks, is definitely top notch.”
Murphy is yet to play an NFL game, but his talent and polish are clear — displaying the abilities Seattle expected him to have by using a first-round pick on the 6-0, 306-pound defensive lineman out of Texas. Fellow lineman Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed have also raved about Murphy, but the former also said on Thursday, Aug. 1, he doesn’t “want to put too much pressure on him.”
Head coach Mike Macdonald has taken a similar approach, quietly loving what he’s seen from his top draft pick while also saying, “Let’s not crown him yet.” It’s an understandable public stance, considering the team hasn’t even begun the preseason yet. Quality performances in practice are encouraging, but it’s also a far cry from producing on Sundays.
Murphy has remained humble in his first training camp, crediting the veterans around him for helping him improve ahead of his rookie season. The comparisons to Aaron Donald (arguably the most prolific down lineman in NFL history) will remain an overreaction until Murphy gets on the field in the regular season.
Donald, however, was the last defensive tackle to win DROY in 2014. Seattle has never had a player win the award in its 48-year history.
Even if Murphy is a Ndamukong Suh-like player, as Hankins suggested, that’s the kind of lineman who can reshape a front seven simply by the attention he requires from offensive linemen. Suh also won DROY in 2010.
It won’t be long until Murphy suits up in an NFL stadium, as Seattle visits the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PST on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the team’s preseason opener.