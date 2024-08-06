'The Game Has Slowed All the Way Down' For Seattle Seahawks Rookie Byron Murphy II
Now well into his first NFL training camp, Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II is adapting quickly to professional football. As the No. 16 overall pick in April, the disruptive defensive tackle out of Texas is expected to be an immediate contributor.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Murphy following the team’s mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday, stating he’s the player “we thought he was,” and Murphy followed that up on Monday with his own assessment of his early-camp progress.
While acknowledging there was an adjustment period, Murphy now feels much more comfortable.
“When I first got here, it definitely showed, the difference between college and the league; the league is much faster,” Murphy told reporters post-practice on Monday. “But now since I’ve been here and been practicing, and running, and having reps running with the ones, the game has slowed all the way down for me, so I’m picking it up. I’m picking up everything, I’m not thinking [anymore], I’m just out there playing.”
Players and coaches talk frequently about “the game slowing down,” or some version of the phrase, but it’s a legitimate level of mental comfort that comes quickly for some and may never happen for others. In virtually any sport, it really just means no longer needing to think about intricate, fundamental actions — whether that’s from muscle memory, repeated practice, or both.
If a player must spend even milliseconds during a play thinking about what to do next, he’s probably not going to regularly be in a position to capitalize on opportunities. Elite players react instead of think, and their reactions are generally correct because their athleticism, study habits and frequent practice allow the game to “slow down.”
That’s not to say Murphy is all the way there, but as a sought-after player with high expectations, it’s certainly the direction he should be heading.
Murphy has also been learning from Seattle’s top veterans on the defensive line, such as Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed. He said his biggest improvements since the start of training camp have been in the use of his hands — particularly on pass-rush snaps — and his stance, which has helped him be quicker off the snap.
“It’s just a blessing to be with them, they keep pushing me, they push me to be better each and every day, and I appreciate them guys,” Murphy said.
As a rookie who has yet to play even a preseason game, we still know nothing about how Murphy will perform as a rookie. However, through camp, his own assessments and Macdonald’s praise, Murphy appears to be on schedule with his NFL development before the team’s preseason opener on Saturday, Aug. 10.