The One Key Play That Helped Send Each of the NFL’s Final Four to Championship Sunday

The divisional round of the 2025 NFL playoffs came to a close on Sunday night with—stop me if you’ve heard this before—another epic finish. This time, the Rams outlasted the Bears in overtime to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game, where they’ll face the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday.

On the other side of the bracket, the Broncos and Patriots each advanced thanks to narrow wins over the Bills and Texans, respectively, setting up an AFC championship showdown in Denver with a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line.

All four teams remaining have taken quite a winding path to get to this point in the campaign, and this past weekend leaned on one key play to propel them forward in the 2025 playoffs. Here’s a look back at each:

Broncos: Ja’Quan McMillan strips Brandin Cooks, intercepts Josh Allen in overtime

Ja'Quan McMillian's interception of Josh Allen helped the Broncos to a victory. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the game tied 30–30 in overtime and the Bills facing a third-and-10, quarterback Josh Allen decided to take a deep shot to wide receiver Brandin Cooks—who initially appeared to hold onto the football and set the Bills up in scoring territory.

Not so fast, however, as Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian trailed in coverage and was ultimately able to wrestle the ball away as Cooks hit the ground and come away with what was ruled an interception. Here's a look:

Despite now-former Bills coach Sean McDermott’s efforts to ream the referees out postgame, the call remained a turnover, and gave Denver the ball back for what would become the game-winning possession.

Patriots: Kayshon Boutte hauls in moon ball from Drake Maye to cement two-score lead

Kayshon Boutte has Derek Stingley Jr.'s number. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In one of the sloppiest defensive slugfests you'll ever see in the NFL, the Patriots took down the Texans 28–16 on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Neither signal caller was perfect in this one—with C.J. Stroud tossing four first-half interceptions for Houston and Drake Maye turning the ball over three times himself—but New England’s quarterback delivered when it mattered most, uncorking a game-sealing bomb to Kayshon Boutte, who somehow came down with a miraculous one-handed grab over Derek Stingley.

KAYSHON BOUTTE IN THE END ZONE 😱



(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/QswzBYSd8P — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 18, 2026

After the game, Maye couldn’t help but fire a few more passes through the snow, knowing he’d just helped send his team to the conference championship for the first time since 2018.

Rams: Kam Curls intercepts Caleb Williams in overtime

Kam Kurl helped the Rams seal the deal over the Bears on Sunday. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It’s a shame that Caleb Williams’ miraculous fourth-quarter, fourth-down, game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet isn’t the play we’re talking about here. Instead, it’s Rams cornerback Kam Curl’s interception of the Bears quarterback that defined this one.

With Chicago driving on their first possession of overtime, Williams tried to find wide receiver D.J. Moore for a big gain, but was undercut by the L.A. defender, flipping the field. Check it out:

According to some, Moore didn’t show his best effort in getting back to the football, and as a result, allowed the Rams—led by Matthew Stafford—to march down the field and set up kicker Harrison Mevis for the game-winning field goal.

Seahawks: Rashid Shaheed returns opening kick for a touchdown

Rashid Shaheed returned the opening kick for a touchdown. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In a game that was never close, the so-called “game-changer” came on the opening kickoff, when Rashid Shaheed took it to the house to give the Seahawks a 7–0 lead.

From there, Seattle never let up, holding the 49ers to just two field goals while pouring on 41 points of their own to clinch a spot in the NFC championship game for the first time in 11 years.

