Best Players Steelers Can Find on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft have flown by and the finale is currently upon us. So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers have added their quarterback of the future, a talented wide receiver and a versatile pass rusher. Let's take a look at who they could target today.

Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

It's pretty surprising to see Faalele still available on the board on Day 3. At 6'8, 384 pounds, you just don't see many guys with that sort of build coming out of college.

Even more remarkable is that Faalele moves a lot better than you'd expect at that size as he comes equipped with mobility and light feet. He registered a 29.5 inch vertical jump at his pro day which is quite the feat in itself.

A people mover in the run game that has played in multiple schemes, Faalele has quality starting right tackle potential and if developed properly, could be a steal at this juncture.

Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Walker likely came into the 2021 season expecting to be selected much higher than Day 3 of the NFL Draft, but his play dipped a bit last season. Even so, he has some tools to work with where he can be developed into a starting tackle at the next level.

A three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, Walker shows good athleticism for the position in pass protection as he's very quick out of his stance and into his set. Walker displays heavy hands in the run game with impressive grip strength.

Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia

While he's almost certainly going to kick inside to guard and call that his home at the next level, Salyer's versatility was personified having played every position on the offensive line at Georgia.

While he's only 6'3, he comes equipped with an 80-inch wingspan, helping him make first initial contact with oncoming traffic.

Salyer can be a real asset in the run game as his physicality is on display and he drives his feet through the whistle. There are issues picking up interior blitzers but you're not going to find very many more versatile players that can wear this many hats.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

Due to injuries and being stuck behind other top recruits at the position, we didn't get the chance to see Armour-Davis until 2021. However, it proved to be worth the wait as he came out of nowhere to establish himself as a legitimate NFL prospect.

A true press man corner who is relying almost exclusively on his God-given athletic ability, he's a work in progress as a technician. Despite being raw, he allowed just 290 yards in coverage last season while also picking off three passes.

The prototypical build that you're looking for in a boundary corner with easy speed and sudden burst to quickly close on passes.

Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Bryant spent five years at the Cincinnati and was a four-year contributor for the Bearcats defense. When you play opposite Sauce Gardner, you better be ready for an increased target share but Bryant consistently rose to the challenge.

A two-time team for Luke Fickell's squad, Bryant's intangibles are off the charts. Bryant comes with very good size at 6013, 193-pounds and is not just a willing tackler but a reliable one. He's got experience playing in press and in off-coverage, displaying nice playmaking ability picking off nine passes and forcing four fumbles during his career.

Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Williams is an elite athlete, scoring an impressive 9.41 RAS at the cornerback position for his size at 6027, 195 pounds. Despite being a taller cornerback, Williams plays with a low center of gravity and a smooth backpedal.

He presents impressive burst in short spaces with lightning quick click and close ability in off coverage. A Senior Bowl standout in Mobile, Williams proved that the jump in competition wouldn't be too much of a transition for him at the next level.

With 32 7/8 inch arms, he can weaponize those near the line of scrimmage and contest passing lanes down the field.

Joey Blount, S, Virginia

Blount put on a show at his pro day, blazing a 4.38 40-yard dash at over 200 pounds, while also showcasing a 38-inch vertical.

Blount's a fluid athlete capable of flipping his hips with ease and running with receivers vertically. He comes with plenty of experience having played five years of college ball and versatility having played all over the field for the Cavaliers defense.

Blount plays a physical brand of football and has tons of energy which can be infectious for teammates. He's a plus run defender when playing in the box and from depth.

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

Beavers is a former safety that converted to linebacker later in his football career who has nice size for the position and is physical in the run game. He's a disciplined football player with good eyes and can diagnose run plays well before they unfold.

There are examples of him being able to shed blockers but it needs to become more consistent to warrant playing time in the league. Beavers does some of his best work as a blitzer and Cincinnati let him rush the passer 123 times last season, according to PFF.

For a team that wants a linebacker that can play in pressure looks and attack the quarterback, Beavers could be a glove-like fit for the Steelers.

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Smith has unique upside as a cover linebacker due to his athleticism for the position. Smith lit the NFL Combine on fire with a ridiculous 4.52 40-yard dash at 250 pounds to go along with a 37.5 inch vertical leap.

Smith has all the tools, size and athleticism that you could ever want at the position, it's just a matter of developing him into an every down player for your defense.

Smith's eyes are lacking in the run game and he struggles to take on blocks at the point of attack despite his frame. He has one of the higher ceilings for any player still available at this point of the NFL Draft. At the very worst, he should become an excellent special teams player.

Christopher Allen, EDGE, Alabama

You don't use the words "sleeper" and "Alabama" in the same sentence too often but that's exactly what Allen has become. After dealing with injuries during his career that basically took away his final season, Allen's stock has seemingly dropped completely off the map.

It's easy to forget how promising Allen looked last season as he was productive when given the opportunity, registering six sacks and 24 hurries, per PFF.

Allen is a good athlete that wins with quickness with enough strength to set the edge against the run. An older prospect who will turn 24-years-old as a rookie, he's someone that can work into a rotation right away and if he stays healthy, he could develop into much more than that.

