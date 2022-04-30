Skip to main content

Steelers Will Use Chase Claypool and George Pickens at Multiple Positions

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have options at wide receiver.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers now have three players they feel confident in at wide receiver after the selection of George Pickens with the 52nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

With Pickens joining Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson, Steelers offensive coordinator sees the group working together to provide even more to the group than big names catching passes. 

Canada believes both Claypool and Pickens can play across the field, and said working both players at the slot this season will be an option for Pittsburgh. 

"We see him as kind of both," Canada said on Pickens playing slot and outside. "He’s so explosive, I mean you look at what he did in his career down there, he did a lot. They used him in multiple places with the talent they had, and we certainly have a couple of guys who we feel really good about at wideout. So, we’ll see where he fits and where the best place to put him is, but I think he can do both."

"I believe he does," Canada said on if Claypool's has the skillset to play slot. "I think we can do a lot of different things with Chase, and I’m excited about exploring that, when we get into that here through the summer and the next fall."

Pittsburgh lose JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ray-Ray McCloud in free agency, leaving them without a try slot receiver. But right now, they have three guys they feel comfortable with, and will utilize across the field. 

"Chase had a great year, maybe not what he wanted last year but was really close. ‘Tae came back and had a really good year," Canada said. "I think when you have two guys like that, one more explosive receiver doesn’t allow anybody to double team. They have to pick who they want to double. Obviously, we feel good about Pat [Freiermuth] so I think it allows us to have great versatility in our offense and allow people to decide who they want to double, because you can’t double them all."

USATSI_16885531_168388034_lowres
