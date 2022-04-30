ESPN Says Steelers Made a Mistake in Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers got "their guy" at No. 20 in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but ESPN's Dan Orlovsky says the decision was a mistake.

Orlovsky joined Stephen A. Smith during ESPN's First Take and said the Steelers' mistake wasn't taking a quarterback, it was taking Kenny Pickett over Malik Willis.

"I think the Steelers are better today. The mistake is, I don't think Kenny Pickett is a guy that can go face-to-face with Lamar Jackson. Or face-to-face with Joe Burrow. Or face-to-face with Deshaun Watson. Malik Willis is the only guy in this draft at that spot that, at least talent wise, can go punch-for-punch with those guys."

Orlovsky continued to say Pickett is pretty much the same player at Mitchell Trubisky, and that "over the next decade" they don't have a player at quarterback who gives them a shot to win the AFC North.

