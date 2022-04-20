Deebo Samuel Immediately Becomes Option for Steelers

Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be interested in wide receiver Deebo Samuel. And with his request for a trade, they should be calling the San Francisco 49ers.

The Steelers should have been interested in DK Metcalf when those rumors were flying around. Now, they have an opportunity to grab a versatile wide receiver - maybe the most versatile in the NFL - and help their run game for the next several years.

Pittsburgh's motto is win now. Always has been, always will be, no matter who the quarterback is. So, it's not as if Samuel hurts the cause.

In fact, adding Samuel means the Steelers can walk into the summer with options. Diontae Johnson and Samuel will need extensions, but if you're giving up compensation for Samuel, you're going to sign him.

So, Johnson's future is iffy, but he's still an extremely valuable piece in 2022 - if he stays.

The situation at wide receiver immediately helps Mitchell Trubisky, and if the goal is to draft a quarterback at 20 this spring, what's the difference between now and next year for a late first-round QB? Barring you give up your first this year.

Samuel is 26-years-old and coming off a 1,700-yard, 14-touchdown season. He immediately removes the need to add a running back this offseason for the Steelers, and they can focus on the best receiver available in the NFL Draft instead of having to focus on a certain skill set.

Najee Harris, Samuel, Benny Snell Jr and Anthony McFarland doesn't sound too bad.

Meanwhile, the Steelers wide receiver room would include:

Deebo Samuel

Diontae Johnson

Chase Claypool

Miles Boykin

Rookie

Anthony Miller

Cody White

Ricco Bussy

Gunner Olszewski

The compensation will be at least a first round pick, but giving up pick 20 and maybe a third is not an issue for an immediately star.

Maybe the 49ers expect a Tyreek Hill-type deal with five draft picks, including a first, second and fourth this year. Pittsburgh doesn't do that, but that's because they're good at this stuff, not because they're stubborn.

And when it comes to the contract, if there's an arguement for Johnson to get $22 million a year, Samuel can get $25 million without much hesitation.

It all seems like petite obstacles to go acquire a proven offensive star.

