The Diontae Johnson Drama Isn't Real

There are no disagreements between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Diontae Johnson.

There is a WIDE gap between those who believe the Pittsburgh Steelers should pay Diontae Johnson and those who don't. But there's nothing to talk about right now. 

There's drama regarding the wide receiver. The 25-year-old is heading into the final year of his deal and the wideout market is exploding. So, if the Steelers want to sign him to an extension, they need to pay a pretty penny. 

Johnson has heard the disapproval from fans about his extension. He's a quiet player, but recently, has made his thoughts known through his social media. 

Here's the thing, though. None of this drama is real. None of it at all.

