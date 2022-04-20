Steelers Return to Saint Vincent College for Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading home for training camp. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the black and gold will return to Saint Vincent College this summer.

"We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "We always appreciate the support from Saint Vincent as well as the Latrobe community. We look forward to having fans back on campus as we will be preparing for the 2022 season. We thank Father Paul Taylor and the tremendous staff on campus for their continued support for our return to our summer home."

The Steelers have spent every summer at Saint Vincent from 1966 until 2019. Their 54-year tradition took a pause in 2020 and 2021 to abide by the NFL's COVID-19 guidelines.

The dates for training camp have yet to be announced. Follow All Steelers on Twitter and Facebook to get the first alert when they're released.

