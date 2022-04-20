Miles Boykin Signing Impacts Steelers Plans Moving Forward
The Pittsburgh Steelers added former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin, which changes the landscape of their NFL Draft plans and their offseason moving forward.
The Steelers had no one at wide receiver outside of their starters. Now, they have someone who carries some potential and has plenty of love from head coach Mike Tomlin.
The move impacts a lot of things for the Steelers, starting with their draft plans.
Plus, Diontae Johnson isn't even talking to the Steelers about a contract extension but the drama is still heating up. Why has it gotten to this point?
And does the new quarterback assistant mean anything for the Steelers?
