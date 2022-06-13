Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a whole that seems to be overlooked. Judging from OTAs and mini camp, the team's best (available) edge rusher behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, is Tuzar Skipper.

While fans remember Skipper for his preseason fame, his 10 games in three seasons isn't very impressive. Gerard Avery remains their go-to backup, but his participation at spring workouts left nothing to be seen - because he didn't practice.

Even if he was someone they can feel comfortable with, injuries happen, and having two solidified options is their best route of action. Especially after what they dealt with after the trade of Melvin Ingram last season.

So, who can the Steelers add? There's four names still on the market that would add instant veteran security to the position.

Takkarist McKinley

McKinley started to find his footing in the NFL before a string of injuries derailed his development time and time again. Now, he's coming off a stint with the Cleveland Browns that ended with an achilles tear. Which is the most fearful part of this signing.

McKinley isn't a fix-all solution for any team. That being said, there's something about the former first-round pick that leaves you thinking there's potential left to build off.

If he can return from the injury and play a limited role with the Steelers, he could be a young signing with once-proven skill.

This is a low cost, some upside signing.

Anthony Barr

Barr remains on this list as a player who could step in and immediately play a role within the Steelers defense. Much like Avery, he plays both outside and inside linebacker. In Pittsburgh, he could quickly fill the third edge rusher role the Steelers tried to implement with Ingram last year.

Barr is coming off a 72 tackle season where he started 11 games for the Minnesota Vikings. He clearly still has plenty left in the tank at 30-years-old, and even if he's under-the-radar on the market, might be the most reliable player on the market.

Justin Houston

Justin Houston isn't losing any gas despite being 33-years-old. He started 15 games for the Baltimore Ravens last season and recorded 4.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hits. He might not be looking for a significantly reduced role, but the Steelers might not need to make him take one.

If Houston could join the mix of Watt, Highsmith and Avery, he likely makes the jump to the primary backup. From there, if he can record another four sacks and keep teams from being able to focus on one side of the line when one of the starters is off the field, he's doing more than enough for Pittsburgh.

Carlos Dunlap

The Steelers are very familiar with Carlos Dunlap, which makes him a great target this late in the offseason. After an 8.5-sack season in Seattle last year, he might make the most sense for the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin once said "We do not miss Carlos Dunlap" when addressing the Bengals without their star pass rusher. If they could somehow add the two-time Pro Bowler, their head coach probably wouldn't bat an eye.

Dunlap is the team's best and most familiar option - and the one they should consider first.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sees a Return to Steelers in the Future

Levi Wallace on Love for Steelers Locker Room

Learn a Few of Steelers Rookies' Favorite Things

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp

Mini Camp Takeaways: Najee Harris Teaching Devin Bush, Locker Room Yelling

Terrell Edmunds on Minkah Fitzpatrick's Absence From Steelers Camp

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored Is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's