Terrell Edmunds Discusses Minkah Fitzpatrick's Participation at Steelers Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are practicing without All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as he continues contract negotiations for an extension.

Fitzpatrick is working during individual drills but is watching from the sideline during team work. Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team isn't certain what level of participation Fitzpatrick will have during training camp. His teammates, however, aren't very concerned.

"He's just being a vocal guy. Minkah, he's always been that leader, he's always been that guy that's out there trying to help us out the best he can," safety Terrell Edmunds said. "Even though that he's not practicing, it doesn't mean that he's not locked in. He's still out there trying to give out pointers. He's watching every single play. He's giving his feedback of what he sees, and he's trying to help us out the best way he can."

With over a month-long gap between mini camp and arrival at Saint Vincent College for training camp, there's a possibility a new deal is done before players return to Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers dealt with extended negotiations last summer with T.J. Watt, and are familiar with how this could turn out.

Last year, Watt worked much like Fitzpatrick is now. He remained on the sideline during team drills and worked with trainers for a majority of the day.

A situation Fitzpatrick watched closely last summer.

"I honestly do not know. I don't know how that's going to turn out," Edmunds said on Fitzpatrick practicing at training camp. "But I definitely feel like he deserves it. He deserves to get that top dollar. He's put in the work for it. The stats and everything show, so he definitely deserves all that money."

The lack of worry comes from two places. First, Fitzpatrick's teammates understand he's dedicated to the game and the team. Second, he's not a superstar with a "I'm better than you" mentality.

"He's down to Earth," Edmunds said. "He's a guy that you can talk to. He a guy who just wants to win. You can see the hunger in his eye that he wants to win each and every game. He doesn't care who makes the play, he just wants the play to be made. That's big on our defense. Even if you think about guys like T.J. [Watt] and Cam [Heyward], they don't care who makes they play that week, they just want to go out there and to win."

The Steelers kick off training camp on July 26. Throughout mini camp, Edmunds said newly-signed Damontae Kazee benefited the most from Fitzpatrick's absence.

"He's the one who benefited the most just because he came from another team," Edmunds said. "He got those extra reps. He got the chance to go out there and feel the communication. He got the chance to go out there and make plays, and he did a good job. He came out there, he helped us out. He got his communication skills on our lingo, and he just went out there and made some plays for us."

