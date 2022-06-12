Levi Wallace on Love for Steelers Locker Room

The Pittsburgh Steelers new cornerback already feels like part of the family.

PITTSBURGH -- Levi Wallace found an instant connection when he arrived at the Pittsburgh Steelers facility. Coming from the Buffalo Bills, there isn't much difference. Just a bunch of guys who love the game, and love each other.

"It's kind of the same," Wallace said on the Steelers' team compared to Buffalo's. "Just a bunch of hardworking guys."

The defense has already started to bound on and off the field. So far, they've discovered who can golf and who can just play football. While Wallace gave props to Damontae Kazee for his Top Golf skills, he's self-proclaimed himself the best defensive back golfer.

"When we're in the locker room, you can tell there's a lot of love in here the way everyone communicates and laughs and jokes," Wallace said. "It feels like a family and I'm happy to be a part of it."

On the field, Wallace continues to work with Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon as the top cornerbacks on the team. Learning the defense isn't much of a challenge, though, as he enters his second NFL organization.

"Learning defenses comes natural to me," Wallace said. "It's just terminology. There's no new defense, just how people play it and the terminology. I ask a lot of questions on the field still to Minkah [Fitzpatrick] and [Terrell Edmunds] and the safeties and nickels. But as far as scheme goes, it's pretty easy."

The Steelers take a break before returning to training camp on July 26. The team has made it known they'll stay in touch and continue working together as much as they can. This gives Wallace plenty of time to keep building that bond with his new teammates.

