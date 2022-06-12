Learn a Few of Steelers Rookies' Favorite Things
The Pittsburgh Steelers PR department never fails to miss. And this time, they brought us the team's newest member's favorite things.
This is what we learned.
Favorite Food
Kenny Pickett: Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
George Pickens: Pasta
DeMarvin Leal: Pizza
Connor Heyward: BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chris Oladokun: Chicken Alfredo... made by his mom.
Favorite Video Game
Kenny Pickett: Madden
Mark Robinson: NBA 2K
Connor Heyward: Doesn't play video games
George Pickens: Red Zone
Chris Oladokun: Fifa
DeMarvin Leal: Madden
We're sure there will be more insight to the Steelers rookies' favorite things. But getting some dinner ideas and some new video games to try out is a pretty great way to start your day.
Steelers return for training camp on July 26. Check out AllSteelers.com for everything happening with the team.
