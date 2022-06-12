Learn a Few of Steelers Rookies' Favorite Things

Pittsburgh Steelers rookies like barbecue on things, that's for sure.

The Pittsburgh Steelers PR department never fails to miss. And this time, they brought us the team's newest member's favorite things.

This is what we learned.

Favorite Food

Kenny Pickett: Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

George Pickens: Pasta

DeMarvin Leal: Pizza

Connor Heyward: BBQ Chicken Pizza

Chris Oladokun: Chicken Alfredo... made by his mom.

Favorite Video Game

Kenny Pickett: Madden

Mark Robinson: NBA 2K

Connor Heyward: Doesn't play video games

George Pickens: Red Zone

Chris Oladokun: Fifa

DeMarvin Leal: Madden

We're sure there will be more insight to the Steelers rookies' favorite things. But getting some dinner ideas and some new video games to try out is a pretty great way to start your day.

