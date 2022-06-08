Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback knows it's not on Mitch Trubisky to be his guide.

PITTSBURGH -- Despite over a month-long break between mini camp and training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room isn't taking time off.

Kenny Pickett spoke with media about his plans during the six-week long gap and said he and Mitch Trubisky are going to continue working together away from the facility.

"I plan on going down to Florida, and I know Mitch is down there, so we've already talked about meeting up down there and training a little bit and hanging out," Pickett said. "I definitely want to use those guys. I know their great teammates, and as a resource to help me learn. I can't say enough about those guys and how great they've been."

Pickett has praised Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for their leadership throughout spring practice, but said he isn't expecting them to take over as a "mentor."

While Pickett will learn plenty from the veterans over the next few months, he understands his success is ultimately on him.

"It's not his job to sit there and teach me. I'm going to ask questions, I'm going to watch him. It's really my job to ask questions and learn from him and watch how he does things and go about their business," Pickett said. "There's a fine line between that mentoring thing, but we have a great relationship and everything's going smoothly."

He'll likely learn even more with one-on-one time with Trubisky in Florida.

