Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have four players competing for the starting quarterback job. So far, it's been a lot of Mitch Trubisky and not so much of the two rookies. But that's all in the plan.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke on the QB battle for the first time this summer, confirming two things. One, there is a detailed plan of how and when each player will get an opportunity to showcase themselves. Two, Trubisky is the guy until proven otherwise.

"Coach has been very clear that Mitch (Trubisky) is one," Canada said. "He’s working with the ones and doing a really good job with that. Mason (Rudolph) is the two and Kenny (Pickett) is the three. We are working it that way based on experience, based on resume. Coach made that decision. We have been very clear what that is. We have also been very clear this is a real laid-out plan of how we are going to evolve and find who our quarterback is going to be for the 2022 season. That’s where we are with it."

The Steelers won't lock Trubisky in as the Week 1 starter until they're sure he contains everything they're looking for. However, finding the "right" choice isn't as simple as who's best on the field.

"For us, you want to find the best guy," Canada said. "However, what makes him the best? Does he take care of the ball, is it plays in the red zone, how he leads the team, and all those things? That’s a Coach Tomlin decision. We are making that decision every day. Right now, that plan is so clear. We’re putting in our offense and lots of our offense. We are going to try to find who does special intangible things. Through all of that, we’ll find our guy."

The Steelers did begin working all four quarterbacks into more of a rotation throughout mini camp, giving the rookies opportunities to shine during two-minute drill periods.

Training camp will be the real tell all, especially when the team begins working full-speed in pads.

