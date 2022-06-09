Skip to main content

Steelers Explain Plan for Quarterback Competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their guy - for now.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have four players competing for the starting quarterback job. So far, it's been a lot of Mitch Trubisky and not so much of the two rookies. But that's all in the plan. 

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada spoke on the QB battle for the first time this summer, confirming two things. One, there is a detailed plan of how and when each player will get an opportunity to showcase themselves. Two, Trubisky is the guy until proven otherwise. 

"Coach has been very clear that Mitch (Trubisky) is one," Canada said. "He’s working with the ones and doing a really good job with that. Mason (Rudolph) is the two and Kenny (Pickett) is the three. We are working it that way based on experience, based on resume. Coach made that decision. We have been very clear what that is. We have also been very clear this is a real laid-out plan of how we are going to evolve and find who our quarterback is going to be for the 2022 season. That’s where we are with it."

The Steelers won't lock Trubisky in as the Week 1 starter until they're sure he contains everything they're looking for. However, finding the "right" choice isn't as simple as who's best on the field. 

"For us, you want to find the best guy," Canada said. "However, what makes him the best? Does he take care of the ball, is it plays in the red zone, how he leads the team, and all those things? That’s a Coach Tomlin decision. We are making that decision every day. Right now, that plan is so clear. We’re putting in our offense and lots of our offense. We are going to try to find who does special intangible things. Through all of that, we’ll find our guy."

The Steelers did begin working all four quarterbacks into more of a rotation throughout mini camp, giving the rookies opportunities to shine during two-minute drill periods. 

Training camp will be the real tell all, especially when the team begins working full-speed in pads.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored Is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's

Mini Camp Takeaways: Goofy Helmets and Missing Stars

Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

Brian Flores Details Input He'll Have on Steelers Defense

Brian Flores on Helping Devin Bush Bounce Back

George Pickens, Mitchell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Steelers QBs Making Headlines

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18359741_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Anthony Miller Fighting For His Next Chance

By Stephen Thompson15 minutes ago
USATSI_17393929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Several Changes to Front Office Staff

By Noah Strackbein19 minutes ago
USATSI_18342156_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Says Being Mentored is His Job, Not Mitch Trubisky's

By Noah Strackbein12 hours ago
USATSI_18342179_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Goofy Helmets and Missing Starters

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
_HX35732
News

Steelers Players React to New Guardian Helmets

By Noah Strackbein14 hours ago
USATSI_16258181_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Defensive Coaches Address Minkah Fitzpatrick Participation

By Stephen Thompson15 hours ago
USATSI_17386528_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers to Extend Chris Boswell Soon

By Stephen Thompson16 hours ago
USATSI_17477596_168388034_lowres
News

Browns Excuse QB Baker Mayfield From Mini Camp

By Noah Strackbein18 hours ago