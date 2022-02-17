Would Marcus Mariota Benefit Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a mobile quarterback, and their best option in free agency could be Marcus Mariota.

Mariota will hit the open market after spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. The 2015 first-round pick played a pretty strict mobile QB role in 2021, throwing just two passes, but playing in 10 games and rushing 13 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

The former Titan did have success through the air in Tennessee, though. In five years with the Titans, Mariota completed 62% of his passes for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns to 44 interceptions.

However, his final three seasons with Tennessee, he threw 31 touchdowns to 25 interceptions.

So, does Mariota give the Steelers a better opportunity than Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins? And does a player like Mariota allow offensive coordinator Matt Canada to finally create his style of offense?

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Trade for QB in ESPN's New Mock Draft

T.J. Watt Drops 11 Spots in PFF Top 101 Players

The T.J. Watt Disrespect Continues

Steelers Mock Draft: QB Added to the Mix

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings