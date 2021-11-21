Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Who Makes Most Sense as Steelers Next Quarterback?

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have options as their next quarterback? Who makes the most sense?
    Who's the next franchise quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers? Chances are Mason Rudolph takes the reigns in 2022, but afterwards, who's next? 

    Reports say the Steelers might not be interested in a rookie quarterback next season. Instead, they're on the hunt for a veteran in the open market or through a trade. 

    Names like Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Russell Wilson have been connected to the Steelers. Maybe lesser value passers like Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston are options. 

    So, who makes the most sense as the next Steelers quarterback?

