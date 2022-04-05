Steelers Bringing in Kyle Hamilton, Could He Really Slide?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at one of the NFL Draft's best players.

The list of top-30 visits for the Pittsburgh Steelers is beginning to unveil. Most of the attention from the organization has gone to the quarterback position, but they're also putting in work on one of the top players in the entire class, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Hamilton will visit the Steelers on April 19, less than two weeks prior to the NFL Draft.

Hamilton has been a hot topic of discussion since the NFL Combine concluded last month. Much of that conversation has been centered around his somewhat disappointing 40-yard dash time of 4.59. While that time is fairly average for an NFL safety, it's important to remember that Hamilton's unique build of 6-4, 220 pounds.

This is why RAS (relative athletic score) is a good measurement of a players athletic profile. Despite the average 40 time, Hamilton still scored very well overall thanks to his elite size and explosive marks.

Just about every year it seems like there are a couple prospects who get touted as "can't miss" or "no brainer" selections during the college football season that indisputably slide due to rather foolish reasons. What makes Hamilton's case even more frustrating to observe is that athleticism or speed was never a question mark on his film evaluation.

It's also fair to wonder if we are even discussing Hamilton as even a remote possibility outside the top ten if he would have been able to run in a straighter line in Indianapolis. If you watch the video, you can see Hamilton sort of weave back and forth, right to left which increases the amount of ground that he has to cover.

The quickest way from point A to point B is in a straight line and Hamilton cost himself some time on this rep.

The 40-yard dash does matter, but with some players, it matters less. That's the case with Hamilton.

His anticipation and range on film is impressive and almost jaw-dropping at times. This rep below showcases that ability to flow to the football, protecting the backend of the defense. He's a long striding glider who moves effortlessly for his size.

His ability to diagnose plays before they unfold is breathtaking at times. Hamilton possesses a rare combination of unique athleticism and instincts which is very noticeable in just about film that you pop on. His almost 79.75 inch wingspan is truly a weapon that he can employ by getting his hands in passing lanes to play the catch point and cause turnovers.

Aside from his coverage chops, Hamilton is a fantastic run defender capable of fitting the run while aligning in the box, in the slot or from depth. A physical player and a strong tackler that also takes good angles to the football.

Hamilton's trigger is noticeable at all times and his reaction time is impressive for a player of his size.

Hamilton is truly a rare breed at the safety position. He's a hybrid player that can become an impact player immediately in any scheme. Having just turned 21-years-old in March, Hamilton's ceiling could be sky-high with the possibility of transforming himself into one of the best weapons in the entire NFL.

Positional value didn't seem to matter with Hamilton until he ran the 40-yard dash. It's also true that the NFL could be entering a transition phase where they value the position more than in years past. This all makes sense considering the league's shift to more 2-high safety structures as players are simply being asked to do more in today's NFL in order to combat the leagues elite quarterbacks.

Hamilton spent extensive time in the slot during his final season as a member of the Fighting Irish. Previously, he illustrated his ability to play as a deep zone defender whether as a single high safety or split safety. He has the profile to be able to match up with tight ends and maintain both size and speed advantages over some of the leagues biggest matchup nightmares.

Hamilton's ceiling is through the roof and his floor is still a starting caliber safety. He remains one of the safest picks in the entire draft class while being one of the few players that could also develop into a transcendent type of talent.

While the Derwin James comparison's might not be totally fair, it's reasonable to think that a team could build their entire defense around Hamilton, similar to what Brandon Staley has done already in Los Angeles.

It remains unlikely that Hamilton slides to within the Steelers reach for all of the reasons above. However, in the event that he is on the board for them, this is a slam dunk type of a selection, as he should undoubtedly be the best player available on their board.

This would be one of those "run the card up to the podium" type of moments that you can only dream of as an NFL general manager.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have two of the best defensive cornerstones in the entire NFL in T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick to go along with veteran star Cam Heyward. Adding in a player like Hamilton to this defense would seem to be an embarrassment of riches.

