Could Steelers Make DK Metcalf Trade Work?

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't made any noise in the trade market this offseason, but with more players becoming available, the question should be asked - could the Steelers go get the next big name?

Right now, that name is DK Metcalf. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, league executives believe the 24-year-old receiver could be available for the right price. With Tyreek Hill and Devante Adams being shopped in recent weeks, it leaves the door plenty open that the Seattle Seahawks will move on from their star wideout.

So, could the Steelers make a move?

First, let's talk about their current situation.

Pittsburgh has Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool back in the starting lineup, with Cody White and Anthony Miller headlining their depth.

Metcalf doesn't bring a true slot receiver the team needs after losing JuJu Smith-Schuster, but he does allow the Steelers to get creative. Claypool has experience on the inside, and could use his big frame to make plays at slot.

Miller and White are both options across the field, which could leave Pittsburgh with options.

Or, they could go add a true slot in the NFL Draft and then play with their lineup.

Second, the compensation.

Hill went for a first, second and fourth-round picks in 2022 and fourth and sixth-round picks in 2023. Adams went for first and second-round picks in this year's draft.

Metcalf has an All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl appearance under his belt during his three-year career. He's coming off a 12-touchdown season where Russell Wilson missed a good chunk of time.

He's also only 24-years-old and stands 6-foot-4, 235-pounds.

The Steelers would need to offer at least the 20th pick in the draft, and likely another round this year or next. A low-end trade likely includes a first, third and fifth. A high-end deal could be a first and second round pick.

Finally, their draft plans.

You can't make this trade happen without seeing what options are available in the rounds you're giving up. The NFL Draft is loaded with talented receivers, but will any be available when the Steelers want to pick one?

We'll guess the Steelers still want a quarterback in round one. So, who's going to be around in round two?

Receivers expected to go before pick 52 include: Drake London, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson and George Pickens. Christian Watson has also been reported to be a late first-round selection as well.

This leaves the Steelers with Skyy Moore and David Bell highlighting the list of remaining wideout at No. 52. Good enough? Maybe, but not for certain.

The Steelers would have to make decisions on extending Metcalf or Johnson in their receiver room, but outside of that, the rest of their decisions are laid out right in front of them. Do they go make it happen? That's up to Kevin Colbert and company.

Could they make it happen? Likely with ease.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Pat Freiermuth Almost Became a Jaguar

Wan'Dale Robinson Shines in Front of Steelers

Zach Banner Says Goodbye to Steelers, Fans

Steelers One of Nine Teams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu

And Now More Steelers Signing Tyrann Mathieu Talk

Will Steelers Cut Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins?