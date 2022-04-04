Steelers to Begin Hosting Quarterbacks for Pre-Draft Visits

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to host five quarterbacks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin bringing in quarterbacks for top-30 pre-draft visits starting next week, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers will start with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder on Thursday. Head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Kevin Colbert and a handful of coaches and scouts all attended Ridder's Pro Day last month. They'll now get a fourth and final look (Senior Bowl, NFL Combine, Pro Day and visit).

The Steelers will then host North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Friday, Nevada's Carson Strong and Ole Miss' Matt Corral next week, and Liberty's Malik Willis the week after. The Steelers had personnel at all of their Pro Days.

Pittsburgh will not host Pitt QB Kenny Pickett. Tomlin, Colbert and offensive coordinator Matt Canada, as well as plenty of scouts, were at Pitt's Pro Day. They also met with Pickett at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine.

According to Kinkhabwala, Canada and Pickett have already met.

The Steelers remain focused on quarterbacks coming into the NFL. Tomlin and Colbert have both stated recently that they anticipate drafting one this spring.

