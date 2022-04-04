Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Still in Hunt for Tyrann Mathieu

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to generate focus around Tyrann Mathieu.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the market for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers have gone back and forth with rumors of signing Mathieu. General manager Kevin Colbert said during the NFL Owners' Meetings that the team is looking for a player a player closer to their second contract. Then, Mathieu said that head coach Mike Tomlin has called him during free agency.

Kinkhabwala also said the team is close to signing Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-breaking contract extension. She also reported the team has an offer on the table for Terrell Edmunds to return. 

Currently, Pittsburgh's only safeties aside from Fitzpatrick are Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Karl Joseph. 

