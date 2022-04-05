Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Make Offer to Terrell Edmunds

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their safety search.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an offer on the table for Terrell Edmunds, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. 

Edmunds entered free agency after the Steelers declined to pick up in fifth-year option in 2021. Three weeks into the open market, he's yet to sign a deal elsewhere, and many believed his time with Pittsburgh was officially over. 

Now, Kinkhabwala says the Steelers are keeping the door open for a return.

The Steelers are also still in the market for Tyrann Mathieu, who's been a hot name amongst Pittsburgh fans and media. The Honey Badger mentioned last week that head coach Mike Tomlin has called him, which could mean there's still a chance he joins Minkah Fitzpatrick in the safety room.

Edmunds' market is still unknown but he did tweet out over the weekend that he had decisions to make 

Right now, the Steelers' safety depth includes Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Karl Joseph.

