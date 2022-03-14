Steelers Free Agents: Who Stays and Who Goes?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have 12 remaining unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market in just a few hours. The question is, how many will re-sign, and how many will head elsewhere?

JuJu Smith-Schuster - 25 years old, 2021 salary $8 million

JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers in 2021 with the goal of increasing his value for the 2022 offseason, which the salary cap would rise significantly. After a Week 5 shoulder injury that sidelined him until the team's playoff game against the Chiefs, he's once again a question mark heading into free agency.

Smith-Schuster is certainly an option to return to Pittsburgh on a long-term deal, but he'll likely receive offers elsewhere. The Steelers quarterback situation will play a role in his decision.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

Joe Haden - 32 years old, 2021 salary $11.2 million

The Steelers would love to keep Joe Haden around moving forward, but the veteran cornerback is likely looking for one last big contract, and Pittsburgh won't be willing to pay. Their priority will be Ahkello Witherspoon, sending Haden to the open market with a new home in sight.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Eric Ebron - 28 years old, 2021 Salary $6 million

With the emergence of Pat Freiermuth and backup Zach Gentry, Eric Ebron's time in Pittsburgh has likely come to an end. At only 28, Ebron still has some left in the tank, but doesn't fit the Steelers' plans moving forward. There's a slim chance he returns.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Ahkello Witherspoon - 26 years old, 2021 Salary $4 million

Ahkello Witherspoon will be one of the Steelers' top priorities this offseason. After emerging late in the season, Witherspoon became a staple of Pittsburgh's secondary, and will have a role heading into next season if he chooses to return. That being said, he said after the season that he's going to weigh his options, so the door is certainly open for anything to happen.

Likelihood of return: High

Trai Turner - 28 years old, 2021 Salary $3 million

Trai Turner filled the role of David DeCastro in 2021, but overall, the Steelers' offensive line was one of the NFL's worst. And therefore, they're looking to regroup in 2022 and move on from pieces that did not fit. Like Turner.

The 28-year-old will hit the market while Pittsburgh will look for rookies and new free agents.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Terrell Edmunds - 25 years old, 2021 Salary $2.6 million

Terrell Edmunds is up against the free agency market this offseason. The Steelers would like to have him return and continue to play next to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but there are options they could explore from the outside. How they go about it will say everything about their thoughts in Edmunds. Chances are he remains in Pittsburgh, though.

Likelihood of return: High

James Washington - 25 years old, 2021 Salary $1.1 million

James Washington has waited for his opportunity in the NFL after never seeming to find traction in Pittsburgh. Whether it was lack of talent or fit, Washington's time with the Steelers did not blossom into the second-round pick it should've. However, he has upside as a wideout and has shown promise in spurts.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Josh Dobbs - 27 years old, 2021 Salary $1 million

Coming off a foot injury, Josh Dobbs will hit the open market hoping to land with his third NFL team. The Steelers will bring four quarterbacks to training camp to compete for the starting job, but Dobbs is not expected to be one of them.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Ray-Ray McCloud - 25 years old, 2021 Salary $1 million

Ray-Ray McCloud certainly established himself last season for the Steelers. After going from a decent return man to a full-blown receiver, McCloud is definitely an option for the future of the Steelers. If he wants to return, chances are they let him.

Likelihood of return: High

B.J. Finney - 30 years old, 2021 Salary $990,000

B.J. Finney spent most of the season as the swing guard backup in his first season back with the Steelers. Whether it was age or a year away, the decline in talent was evident. While he's a backup on a number of teams in the NFL, it could be time to move on from Pittsburgh.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

Kalen Ballage - 26 years old, 2021 Salary $920,000

Kalen Ballage won the third-string running back battle this past season, but his usage in Pittsburgh was rather insignificant. Playing behind Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr., Ballage rushed just 12 times in 2021. Pittsburgh will be looking for a bigger role for Anthony McFarland next season and likely a rookie to step in as well.

Likelihood of return: Slim

Chukwuma Okorafor - 24 years old, 2021 Salary $851,841

The Steelers asked Chukwuma Okorafor to play the right tackle positin in 2021, but his ability to move to the left side could open doors for him in free agency. Even if the Steelers would offer to bring him back, it's not guaranteed he'll return. It's also not a certainty they won't look for another option opposite of Dan Moore Jr.

Likelihood of return: Moderate

