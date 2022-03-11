Skip to main content
Bobby Wagner
Pittsburgh Steelers

Is Bobby Wagner Steelers Top Free Agent Target?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of interest in the inside linebacker.

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have their eyes on inside linebacker Bobby Wagner after his release by the Seattle Seahawks. 

The 10-year veteran has been named to eight All-Pro teams and eight Pro Bowl rosters during his NFL career. He's coming off a career-high 170 tackles in 2021 and will enter this upcoming season at 32 years old. 

The Steelers could use a dominant inside linebacker to help the development of Devin Bush and fill a significant hole in the middle of their defense. 

Here are the questions. What's Wagner's price tag? Does he fit into the Steelers' plans moving forward? Is he their top target entering free agency? 

