Steelers Top 10 Free Agent Targets

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to land at least a few of their top 10 targets.

The Pittsburgh Steelers begin their 2022 free agency search with plenty of holes on both sides of the ball, but plenty of money to go plug them.

The Steelers head into the open market with roughly $27 million in available cap space and plenty more to open up through restructures. The NFL's legal tampering period kicks off at noon, March 14 before players can officially sign contracts on March 16.

Pittsburgh will definitely be making phone calls, and these 10 players are likely at the top of their to call list.

*This list doesn't have an order. The Steelers need a lot. They should be calling all 10.

Ryan Jensen, C

Jensen is worth every penny, but with the return of Tom Brady, saying he'll head to Pittsburgh is tricky. That being said, the Steelers should be on his phone with him the second that they could to try and work out a deal for the center.

This doesn't solve the whole offensive line, but it mean Kendrick Green could move to guard and test his skills there, and Pittsburgh could focus on the rest of the group without stressing that the middle is the problem.

Brian Allen, C

Brian Allen heads into free agency at 26 years old with a market value of five years, $27 million. If the Steelers believe Jensen is too expensive, Allen is their backup plan, or at least should be, and is as high of a priority as Jensen was.

Allen could turn out to be the long-term starting center for the Steelers, which solves a lot more problems than just fixing the offensive line in 2022.

James Daniels, G

The Steelers could look at free agency in a few different ways. Maybe they want to add proven veterans to assure they plug holes. Or, they want to build a team for the future, and if that's the case, Daniels is their top target.

Daniels will enter the 2022 season at just 24 years old. He's been bounce around the offensive line in Chicago, but if the Steelers keep him at guard and allow him to grow, he's a building block for this offensive line group.

What they're saying:

"Daniels was moved from left guard to right guard as he came out of a 2020 season when he went out in Week 5 with a torn pectoral muscle. He played all season and was the best run blocker the Bears had, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system (71.8 run-blocking grade). Daniels officially committed a team-high eight penalties. PFF reported he allowed three sacks. He hadn't allowed more than one in any of his other three seasons. The second-round pick from Iowa was a center in college and played it for half a season with the Bears, but with mediocre results." - Bears Digest

J.C. Jackson, CB

Jackson is going to be expensive, but if the Steelers want to assure their secondary heads in the right direction, he's worth it. With Amari Cooper joining the Browns and the AFC adding Russell Wilson to an already incredible group of quarterbacks, adding star power in the defensive backfield isn't a bad idea.

What their saying:

"After a season in which the 26-year-old earned second-team All-Pro honors, as well as a Pro Bowl selection, the interest in Jackson is expected to be robust. He will have no shortage of suitors, or a lack of lucrative offers.

However, his services will not come cheap. He is reportedly seeking a deal worth $20 million annually; a per-year average which would make him the highest-paid cornerback in football, tied with the Los Angeles Rams’ Jalen Ramsey. While neither the Patriots nor Jackson have closed the door on a potential agreement, the Patriots face a nearly insurmountable road to re-signing him. At present, New England is $9.5 million under the salary cap, far short of the financial capital they would need to enter a bidding war with other teams." - Patriots Maven

Bobby Wagner, ILB

This one exploded the second it happened. Bobby Wagner fixes a lot of holes on the defense that the Steelers have tried to solve since the loss of Ryan Shazier. You add a star inside linebacker to the mix of Devin Bush, Joe Schobert and Buddy Johnson and you have a lot less worry heading into the draft.

Laken Tomlinson, G

Tomlinson is 30 years old but continues to prove to be "the guy" amongst his offensive line group. He's a proven workhorse with reliability and a track record of being available. Heading into his 30s, it's tricky to say the Steelers invest in a guard when there's options in the NFL Draft, but Tomlinson is worth it - and a proven stud within any group.

What they're saying:

"The 49ers spent a second-round pick on guard Aaron Banks last year, presumably so they’d have a replacement for Laken Tomlinson if he leaves in free agency this year. But Banks didn’t play as a rookie – he was a massive disappointment – and Tomlinson played all 17 games plus three postseason games. He’s the iron man of the 49ers offensive line. They probably don’t want to pay him what he’ll command on the open market, but they can’t afford to lose him." - All 49ers.

Kyle Van Noy, ILB

The Brian Flores, Kyle Van Noy connection should be a driving point to add the linebacker in free agency. He's been released twice in two seasons, but he's still reliable. Plus, his ability to play both outside and inside linebacker means he's the perfect veteran depth piece to add to the Steelers defense.

Eric Fisher, T

The Colts not re-signing Fisher made no sense. You need a strong left tackle in this league, and despite Dan Moore Jr.'s rookie season being better than expected, Fisher is a guy the Steelers should approach.

This signing allows Moore to move to the right side and lets the Steelers turn their focus back inside to center and guard. Fisher is 31 years old but has plenty left in the tank.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB

If Deshaun Watson doesn't happen, Trubisky is the free agent target the Steelers should approach. He's young enough to hope for a true second coming in the NFL, but also won't demand the market a guy like Jameis Winston will.

The Steelers said they'll add two more quarterbacks to the roster by training camp, and if they won't make a splash for a franchise passer, Trubisky has the most upside of any free agent out there.

Marlon Mack, RB

Mack suffered from the explosion of Jonathan Taylor last season, but he's shown in the past that the can be a contributing member of a backfield in this league. Najee Harris needs some sort of help in his running back group and Benny Snell Jr. isn't getting it done.

Mack is going to be cheap and looking for an opportunity. Playing No. 2 to Harris seems like a good deal.

