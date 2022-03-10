If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to walk into the season with hope, this is how it happens.

What does the Pittsburgh Steelers perfect offseason look like? Well, it starts with extending Minkah Fitzpatrick, but what comes after that is up in the air.

Finding a starting offensive line, a new quarterback, options to help the defense, and re-fill the secondary are all high on Pittsburgh's list, but how high? What's the order? Are they capable of filling every hole before this upcoming season?

The Steelers' perfect offseason begins in just a few days and ends come training camp. It's difficult, but the options are certainly there. If Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert believe this is a Super Bowl year, they can put a team together to compete.

It's never a rebuild in Pittsburgh. This is how they keep the train rolling.

