Steelers Rule Kenny Pickett Out for Panthers Game

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers will not have rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett dressed for Week 15 as he's been downgraded to out against the Carolina Panthers.

Pickett was a limited participant throughout the week and came into the weekend listed as doubtful. He still needed to be cleared from concussion protocol, but head coach Mike Tomlin still felt strongly that it was a longshot he'd play.

With Pickett sidelined, the Steelers will turn to Mitch Trubisky as the starter with Mason Rudolph as the backup. The two veterans competed throughout the week but ultimately ended with Trubisky starting his fourth game of the season.

Trubisky is 1-3 as the Steelers starter and has played in five games this year, throwing 1,073 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions. He completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions after stepping in for Pickett last week.

