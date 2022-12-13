Ben Roethlisberger is Right About the Steelers

Big Ben is unfortunately right about the current Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- There should've been so much energy at Acrisure Stadium this past weekend that it truly felt like the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the verge of a comeback. Because, as crazy as it sounded, they were.

But you would never be able to tell from watching Steelers-Ravens in Week 14.

And that's not on the fans.

Ben Roethlisberger gave his thoughts about the current state of the Steelers and their biggest game of the season, and he's spot on. This team is different, and the rivalry is different. And because of it, it felt anything but normal this past weekend in Pittsburgh.

No one's blaming the fans. This is on the team.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Three Winners, Three Losers in Steelers Fall to Ravens

Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers, Fans

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Battle With Ravens

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase



George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

