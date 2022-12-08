Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Run With Social Media Post

PITTSBURGH -- The latest Antonio Brown series had added a wild twist as the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver adds speculation to his current run from the police.

Brown has had a warrant out for his arrest with the Tampa Bay Police Department since Dec. 1. Police have attempted to arrest him at his home several times, but Brown remains locked in his house for what's now been a week.

He's wanted on charges of battery to his ex after an incident last month where he threw a shoe at her ponytail while attempting to remove her from the house.

Now, he's adding even more drama.

Brown posted a mysterious picture on Snapchat of him and a woman in what appears to be his bedroom. And instantly, social media went crazy with speculation that it was Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen - who Brown posted a photoshopped image of her face on a naked woman only weeks ago.

Via Antonio Brown Snapchat

So far, the only suspect to be removed is TikTok star Megan Eugenio, who confirmed it was not her in the photo. With Brown's social media trolling over the last several years, he's certainly experienced enough to manipulate the public into, well, a story like this one.

It's still unknown how Brown's situation will play out with police as he remains indoors with police presence outside at all times, according to Amy Dash.

