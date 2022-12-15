The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know who will start at quarterback this week, but Diontae Johnson wants it to be Mason Rudolph.

PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett's concussion has thrown the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback order into disarray. Pickett's status for this week's game against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air - he has to clear the different layers of NFL head injury protocols before he can step onto the field again - and in the meantime, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is still deciding whether Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph will be his backup.

Trubisky was the starter from opening day through halftime of Week 4 and Rudolph hasn't dressed for a game since the preseason. Still, they've split first-team snaps at practice and appear to be truly competing for that interim starting job. The team's leading receiver, Diontae Johnson made his preference known when he stumped for Rudolph this week.

“Yeah, I want to see him play," Johnson said. "I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind like ‘Man, when am I going to get my chance?’ so I feel like this week is it for him and I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

Johnson thinks Rudolph is deserving of this opportunity. He's seen Rudolph come into work engaged despite having to sit behind two other players. According to Johnson, his consistency has already shown up on the field, with Rudolph throwing sharp balls and keeping everyone organized.

“You see a guy that’s come in every day and just worked," Johnson said. "The circumstances that he’s dealing with, it may be tough coming to work every week and not getting to dress up and he’s probably got a lot going through his head. But he’s been doing a great job just staying solid through everything and continuing to get better every day. I was seeing him at practice, he’s locked in, making those throws continuously, showing that he knows what he’s doing, making the right throws here and there, just getting everyone lined up right."

Johnson is familiar with Rudolph. The two developed a nice rapport in 2019 when they were both rookies thrown into starting jobs for sizable portions of the season. Johnson's hoping that connection pays off this week, with Rudolph under center.

"I talked to him and whatnot because that’s my guy still. We were on the field a little bit my rookie year, so I’m familiar with it. It’s nothing new.”

